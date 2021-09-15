DTrade derivatives exchange on Polkadot raised $ 22.8 million

Polkadot, a decentralized derivatives exchange dTrade, raised $ 22.8 million in a round involving Polychain and Alameda.

The investors were also the companies Hypersphere, DeFiance, CMS, Divergence, MGNR, Altonomy and others.

The platform uses the funds raised to lend to market makers (MM), who must ensure the liquidity of the exchange order books.

DTrade said it has secured the backing of “the largest MMs in the crypto industry.”

“Market makers are market participants who place orders to buy and sell certain traded assets. MM provide efficient markets by allowing traders to smoothly open and close positions at near fair prices, ”the statement said.

The launch of the exchange is expected to occur shortly after the auctions for the sale of parachain slots on the Polkadot mainnet in late 2021.

On the Kusama testnet, auctions for parachains started on June 15th.

Recall that in May dTrade, positioning itself as the first DeFi-a project in the Polkadot ecosystem, raised $ 6.4 million in seed funding.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Facebook.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER