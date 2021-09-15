Former husband Jennifer Aniston touchingly congratulated her on her birthday. Photo!

Another black and white photo from the actor’s collection.





On February 11, Hollywood’s favorite and Friends star celebrated her birthday! Believe it or not, Jennifer Aniston is 52 years old. One of the first to congratulate the birthday girl was her ex-husband Justin Theroux. In the story, the actor published a black and white shot of Jen from his archive, referring to her by tradition – “B”.

Jennifer and Justin started dating in 2011. In 2015, they got married, and at the beginning of 2018, they unexpectedly announced their separation. The actors maintain friendly relations and even celebrate important holidays together – in 2019, for example, they crossed paths at a Thanksgiving party. After breaking up with Teru, Aniston’s heart is known to be free.

Her best friend and colleague in Friends, Courteney Cox, also shared touching shots with the birthday girl. Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other for so long that I don’t even remember why I call you that. Love you!” – signed Monica Geller pictures, one of which you can see her daughter Coco. Jennifer is her godmother.