Fresh details on the Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC with AMD RDNA 2 graphics

A new piece of information has appeared on the web about Samsung Exynos single-chip systems with AMD RDNA 2 graphics. According to rumors, the chip may be released before the end of this year and will be manufactured using a 5nm process technology.

The single-chip system will be called the Exynos 2200. The engineering sample SoC has one large ARM Cortex-X2 core at 2.9 GHz, three large unknown cores at 2.8 GHz, and a cluster of four small cores at 2.2 GHz.

In terms of integrated graphics, the iGPU has six compute modules (Compute Untis) or 384 stream processors based on the 2nd generation AMD RDNA architecture. The graphics core frequency reaches 1250 MHz.

Our colleagues have estimated the performance of such a solution at the level of 1 teraflops in operations with single precision numbers. Roughly speaking, this is slightly less than the discrete Radeon RX 550 based on the Polaris 12 GPU, but in this case, many factors will affect the final performance, in particular power consumption and heating.

Samsung has not yet shared any official information regarding the new generation of Exynos SoCs.

A source:

Tom’s hardware