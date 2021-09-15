Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has retired the iPhone Xr, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. This follows from the information on the company’s website.

As of September 15, there are eight models in the current line of Apple smartphones. In addition to the new iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, the official online store offers the iPhone 12 and 12 mini, as well as the second generation iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. Released in 2018 and 2019, respectively, the popular iPhone Xr and 11 models have been discontinued and discontinued.

Apple periodically “buries” devices of the previous generation after the announcement of new smartphones. So, in 2020, the company removed the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max from sale, in 2019 – the iPhone XS and XS Max. The flagship devices of the iPhone 13 series were unveiled on September 14th.

The most affordable device in the current line of the brand is the iPhone SE, which can be purchased for 39,990 rubles. The most expensive is the iPhone 13 Pro Max with one terabyte storage, available for 160 thousand rubles. The new models will go on sale from September 24th.

The iPhone 11, introduced in 2019, is the most popular Apple smartphone in the Russian market. This is stated in the current report of the “Beeline.Analytika” service.