Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The American office of Samsung joked about the release of new Apple smartphones. The corresponding posts have been preserved in Twitter Samsung Mobile US.

Immediately after the announcement of the new iPhones on September 14, which received displays with support for 120 hertz, in Twitter Samsung reported: “Anyone else experiencing déjà vu? Only we?” Thus, the company’s marketers hinted that screens with an increased refresh rate were previously used in the devices of the Korean corporation. “We have been updating the frequency of 120 hertz for some time now …” – the authors of the account wrote later.

In conclusion, representatives of the brand reacted to the presentation of the iPhone 13 with the phrase: “How much cooler it would be if it could be folded in half.” Thus, Samsung recalled the foldable design of its flagship devices Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

Samsung has repeatedly ridiculed the competitor on its social media platforms. In particular, in the fall of 2020, a post appeared on Twitter of the company that Samsung promises to complete its phones with charging. The post turned out to be a reaction to the news that Apple was abandoning free iPhone accessories. In early 2021, Samsung, following Apple, abandoned the smartphone charger and deleted the publication.

The company last mocked Apple smartphones in May when it compared its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max in a new ad.