Goldobin’s four points helped Metallurg beat Avangard: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The second match of the game day on September 15 took place in the Urals – Metallurg hosted Avangard at home. The teams for two scored 11 goals, the ice hosts celebrated the victory.

7 – 4

Metallurg defeated Avangard in a shootout

Before the game in Magnitogorsk, with which Avangard started the away streak, the team Boba hartley got a few days off. And they were in the hands of Omsk, because before this damage knocked down a number of base players, which, among other things, explained the failures of the “hawks” in recent matches. But already by the sequel of last year’s semifinals of the East, the Omsk club returned and Ivan Telegin, and Alexey Bereglazov, and Damir Sharipzyanov.

Metallurg has recovered Vasily Koshechkin (it was declared by a backup) and Nikolay Goldobin. We can say that the teams approached the face-to-face confrontation with some exceptions in almost optimal compositions. “Magnitka” – also with two victories in a row, and the goalkeeper Juho Olkinuora – and with the “crackers” in the luggage, obtained in the match against “Neftekhimik”. However, the guests printed the Finn pretty quickly. Ivan Telegin noted the return to the team with a puck, as they say in such cases, in the style of Vsevolod Bobrov.

Bob Hartley, head coach of Avangard:

– There were many offensive moments that I was pleased with. Today we made a lot of our mistakes in defense, for which skilled opponents from the KHL are punished regularly. Unfortunately, we found a way to lose today. Grubeets’ game raises questions? Grubets is our best player since the beginning of the season. Demchenko? He is gaining form, Vasily missed most of the preseason, and played only four games last year. Do three defeats in a row put pressure on the team? We need time, I said this during the training camp. Sharipzyanov, for example, played the first match today. Telegin is the same. There are players who missed a lot of preparation time, including in the preseason. I trust the team, we have a good line-up, both young people and veterans. We score a lot, but we miss even more. Our game without the puck needs improvement.

The goal inspired the Omsk team, and in the next few minutes they looked better than the Magnitogorsk team – both when playing in equal compositions, and in the majority. However, deleting Vladimir Zharkov Already allowed “Metallurg” to arrange a siege of the gates of the “hawks”. And at the end of the majority rally Josh Curry struck Shimon Grubec… The first goal of a Canadian in the KHL!

Damir Sharipzyanov, Avangard defender:

– First of all, I would like to apologize to the fans. It is inadmissible to play like that, despite the fact that we have scored four goals. A lot of new guys, but these are not excuses. We played no matter, missing seven is unacceptable for us. Let’s watch mistakes and get better. There are many mistakes in our zone, we will correct them. There are enough both individual and system errors – we will analyze after the game. We were locked in the zone a couple of times, this should not be. Tired or not, it doesn’t matter. My return? Glad to be back! The tactics are all the same. New players, I think they will have to adapt to our system. They are already beginning to understand what can and cannot be done. We will become even better and better.

Before the game, the head coach of Magnitka Ilya Vorobyov focused on the fact that it will be important to score first, as well as to cope with the phenomenal ability of the Hartley team to catch the puck on themselves. To this we can safely add the game in unequal compositions: at the end of the first period, Avangard exhausted Metallurg with a postponed penalty, attacked in the 6 vs 5 format for almost a minute, bringing the matter to a logical ending. Aimed throw in the asset Peter Ceglaric. The Urals parried with a goal in the majority Nikita Korostelev, which turned out to be “into the dressing room.”

After the break, the “steelworkers” skillfully played the card of the far bench, regularly locking the guests in their zone and exhausting them with prolonged positional attacks. In the middle of the match, the teams exchanged goals: for substitution Corban Knight in the majority, Metallurg responded with exactly the same performance Semyon Kosheleva, but already in equal compositions. 3: 3. And the shootout continued, as did the greetings to the ex. Following Koshelev, he was handed over by the owner of the Gagarin Cup in the “Magnitogorsk”, a graduate of the local school Alexey Bereglazov, joining the attack like a real forward. “Steelworkers” responded with a laser throw in accuracy Anatoly Nikontsev, then Andrey Chibisov took the Urals ahead six seconds before the second break.

Ilya Vorobyov, head coach of Metallurg:

– Beautiful, spectacular hockey is a good advertisement for the KHL. Very interesting on both sides. They worked great both in the majority and in the minority. Playing in unequal squads? In part, this decided the outcome of this game. This has always been the case, in principle. And in modern hockey it is becoming an integral part – the game in unequal compositions. Especially with the new rules. This is correct, it adds entertainment, makes the game interesting for the audience. Win third period faceoffs? Since last year’s playoffs, we know how everyone plays on the Avangard faceoffs. They have one friend who wins half for the whole team. It’s good that it happened today. Curry has improved the game on the spot? Yes, and on the right side he was the best in the team today – both in attack and defense.

In the third period, hockey was viscous and viscous. Until the next deletion happened! Maxim Karpov brilliantly closed the chamber Nikolai Goldobin. The referees took a long time to analyze the episode that preceded the goal, but did not see it in action Linus Hultström playing with a high-raised club and pointed to the center. Omsk people replaced Grubec with Demchenko, but they did not succeed in shaking up the game. “Magnitka” did not give up, bringing the matter to a major victory. Eleven goals for two – a fiery match!

Three stars

Nikolay Goldobin

Four points – three for assists and one for a goal from a negative angle, with which Magnitka put an end to the game

Nikolay Goldobin, Metallurg forward:

– An important game, returned the favor. Played well – Juho, guys are great. Implemented the majority. Nice win! Seven goals were scored by different players? I don’t remember that! And I never thought about it … All the guys scored, and we are happy! Did you say before the game that you are ready after an illness? I was on antibiotics, I didn’t feel very well. But after rolling, I realized that I can play 100%, I’m ready. I think I played well. Before that, have you scored only against Barys for Magnitka? I’m glad I managed to break it, of course. But, in fact, it makes no difference to whom to score. I didn’t think about it, to be honest. But Barys is apparently “my” team.

Andrey Chibisov

Became the author of the winning puck, taking Metallurg forward for the first time in the match – a turning point

Ivan Telegin

Scored two points (1 + 1) and played very selflessly – each of the three blocked shots will definitely leave a memorable mark on itself