Google Pixel 6 Pro will receive a display with a resolution of 1440p and a frequency of 120 Hz, as well as a triple camera with a 50-megapixel Samsung sensor

This fall, Google is announcing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Detailed characteristics of the older of the two new products were at the disposal of network sources.

It is reported that the device will be equipped with an OLED display with curved edges. Panel size will be 6.71 inches diagonally, resolution – 3120 × 1440 pixels (Quad HD + format). It speaks of an adaptive refresh rate reaching 120 Hz.

It will be based on the eight-core Google Tensor processor in the following configuration: 2 × 2.80 GHz, 2 × 2.25 GHz and 4 × 1.80 GHz. Graphics processing will be handled by the Mali-G78 GPU accelerator. The smartphone will receive 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Buyers will be able to choose between versions with flash storage capacity of 128, 256 and 512 GB.

The main camera will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle unit with a Sony IMX386 sensor and a 48-megapixel telephoto unit with a Sony IMX586 sensor. There will be a 12-megapixel camera in front.

Mentioned are Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.2 LE adapters, USB Type-C 3.1 port, NFC controller, stereo speakers and a fingerprint scanner in the display area. Power will be provided by a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh. Operating system – Android 12.