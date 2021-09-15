Hermann Hulst: Sony Bend Studio is working on a PlayStation 5 exclusive with a cool new concept

Studio Sony bend continues to recruit employees to create an unannounced exclusive Playstation 5… The developers posted an announcement on Twitter to recruit new talent, inviting those wishing to work on the new IP and be part of the exciting future of PlayStation Studios.

Currently vacancies are open for 22 positions. The team is looking for an art director, lead visual effects artist, senior gameplay programmer, senior gameplay animator, producer, and so on.

Want to be a part of the exciting future of PlayStation Studios with a new IP at Bend Studio? Check out our open positions for September! Learn more at https://t.co/mUwy2Vy1wp. pic.twitter.com/2J5IqSqUe4 – Bend Studio (@BendStudio) September 13, 2021

There are no official details about the game at the moment, except that it will have an open world based on systems from Days gone…

Earlier it was reported that Sony did not approve the sequel to Days Gone due to mixed reviews of the original, but allowed the developers to take over the new IP. According to to the head SIE Worldwide Studios to Herman Hulst, the studio is working with some cool new concept …

Recently, on the website of the EB Games retail chain, they noticed the Men in Black project page for the PlayStation 5 from Sony Bend Studio. Whether this is actually so is unknown.

