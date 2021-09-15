Hideo Kojima complains about a long-standing problem preventing him from playing DEATHLOOP on PlayStation 5

Adventure game premiered on September 14 DEATHLOOP from the team Arkane Studios… She has garnered positive reviews from the press and has attracted the attention of various industry figures, including a game designer. Hideo Kojimu…

Studio manager Kojima Productions I wrote on my blog that I would like to try DEATHLOOP because of an interesting idea with a time loop, but this is somewhat problematic for him. The reason is simple – the developer is seasick in games with a first-person perspective.

“DEATHLOOP”. It’s a time loop game with an interesting system. I want to play it, but it’s a FPS and I’ll probably get 3D-sick. Hmmm. – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 14, 2021

DEATHLOOP is a time-loop game with interesting systems. I would like to play it, but this is an FPS, which will probably make me sick. In general, I have been numb all my life, even though I used to do gymnastics. When I go somewhere, I try to sit in the front rows of the bus. It’s also hard to swing on a swing. The same goes for amusement parks with spinning attractions. But I tolerate roller coasters normally, “wrote Hideo Kojima.

It is noteworthy that representatives of Arkane Studios have already responded to the publication of Kojima, advising the developer to try DEATHLOOP after all, taking the necessary breaks.

As a reminder, DEATHLOOP is available for purchase on Playstation 5 and PC…

