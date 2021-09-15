HONOR MagicBook series laptops on AMD Ryzen 5000 processors are presented in Russia

The Chinese company HONOR has presented for the Russian market its new models of notebooks HONOR MagicBook 14 and HONOR MagicBook 15, equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and AMD Radeon Graphics. As noted by the manufacturer, its updated models are distinguished by high performance, comfortable interaction, bright FullView screens with Eye Comfort mode and 100% sRGB, lightness and compactness, an improved cooling system, and a powerful 56 W * h battery. Acceptance of pre-orders for laptops in the official HONOR online store and in partner retail channels has been open since September 14.

The new laptops have up to 16GB of dual-channel 3200MHz RAM and one of the fastest built-in PCIe NVMe SSDs up to 512GB. For the heaviest applications and multitasking, there is a “Increased productivity” mode, which is activated by pressing the Fn + P keys.

To effectively remove excess heat from the processor, the updated HONOR MagicBook features an improved cooling system with an oversized fan and two heat pipes. This solution increases airflow by 36% and is designed to ensure a consistently low system temperature, even when playing games and working with resource-intensive applications.

The updated HONOR MagicBook features 14- and 15.6-inch FullView screens, 100% sRGB color coverage in both versions, and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. Thanks to the narrow bezels, the HONOR MagicBook 14 has a usable screen area of ​​84%, while the older version has 87%.

The body of the updated HONOR MagicBook is made of aluminum. The HONOR MagicBook 14 is only 15.9 mm thin and 1.38 kg, the HONOR MagicBook 15 is 16.9 mm and 1.54 kg. The HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 feature Wi-Fi 6 and dual 2X2 MIMO antennas for 2400Mbps download speeds – roughly 2.7 times faster than Wi-Fi 5.

HONOR MagicBook laptops received a system of two microphones and dual balanced speakers, a fingerprint scanner built right into the power button, and a set of ports on both sides of the device – USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen1, USB 2.0, HDMI and 3.5 mm jack for headphone and microphone.

The updated HONOR MagicBook will go on sale from September 28 in the official HONOR online store and other channels of the brand’s partners. The HONOR MagicBook 14 has a suggested retail price of 59,990 rubles. The 15.6-inch model will be available at a suggested retail price of 69,990 rubles.