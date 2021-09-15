Honor unveils MagicBook series of notebooks powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors

HONOR has officially announced the launch of sales of its HONOR MagicBook 14 and HONOR MagicBook 15 laptops equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and AMD Radeon Graphics in Russia. Both models feature good performance, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of solid state storage, bright IPS screens with eye protection mode and 100% sRGB.

The refreshed Honor MagicBook laptops feature 14-inch and 15.6-inch FullView displays with 100% sRGB color gamut and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. The screen area of ​​the MagicBook 14 is 84% ​​of the front surface, while the older version has 87%. MagicBook displays also support Eye Comfort and are TÜV Rheinland certified flicker-free and low blue light.

To effectively remove excess heat from the processor, the updated HONOR MagicBook features an improved cooling system with an oversized fan and two heat pipes. This solution increases airflow by 36% and is designed to ensure a consistently low system temperature, even when playing games and working with resource-intensive applications.

The display cover attachment allows the laptop to be opened 180 °. Of the communications, there are Wi-Fi 6 wireless adapters with dual 2X2 MIMO antennas, which allows you to reach a download speed of 2400 Mbps. In addition, there is Bluetooth 5.0. A retractable webcam is integrated into one of the keyboard buttons. A fingerprint scanner is integrated into the power button. On the sides of the laptop there are USB Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, USB 2.0 and HDMI ports, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack.

The updated HONOR MagicBook will go on sale from September 28 in the official HONOR online store and other channels of the brand’s partners. The HONOR MagicBook 14 has a suggested retail price of 59,990 rubles. The 15.6-inch model will be available at a suggested retail price of 69,990 rubles.