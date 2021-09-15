How the 2021/2022 season started in the KHL, what’s going on in the standings, expert opinion

The start of the new KHL regular season turned out to be interesting and somewhat unusual. There are enough questions for many teams and their coaches, and some top clubs did not start the season as expected. We asked our permanent experts about all the pressing problems and the ways to solve them, including the two-time Olympic champion Alexander Kozhevnikov, honored coaches of Russia Vladimir Plushev and Yuri Novikov.

We asked the experts the following questions:

– What do you associate such a powerful start for Salavat Yulaev and Dynamo Moscow? The teams have not yet lost a single match for two and are confidently leading in the overall standings.

– Why, in your opinion, did Lokomotiv and Ak Bars have problems? Are conversations about possible resignations of Andrey Skabelka and Dmitry Kvartalnov premature?

– Do you agree that after such global changes in the roster and increased competition in the league, it will be almost impossible for Avangard to defend the championship title?

“When top players leave, something is wrong in the team”

Honored Coach of Russia Vladimir Plushev expressed his opinion on the leading group and the reasons for the game crisis in Ak Bars and Lokomotiv.

Salavat Yulaev and Dynamo have done a good selection work. Not chaotic, but point-like. We selected players for a specific game pattern that they want to see. That is why the ideas that Kudashov and Lyamsya want to implement in their teams were perceived by the players as completely normal. Also “Salavat” and “Dynamo” had a competent preseason. They have the lowest number of injured players in the month of September, with a total of about 36 in the league. All this suggests that untrained people get injured, but in these two teams everything is calm.

As for Lokomotiv and Ak Bars, I don’t want to touch the question of possible resignations of Kvartalnov and Skabelka. Another question is that before the season I said: when their top players leave, it means that something is wrong in the team. It all depends on how the team leaders react to this. By getting rid of the players, they got what they got.

I don’t know how much competition has increased in the league, the fact that the class has fallen is for sure. It is not the middle peasants who are drawn to the strong, but the strong fall to the middle peasants. From this and unexpected results. Avangard? He did not start well that year either, only with the arrival of Kovalchuk something began to work out there and changed. Now Ilya is gone, there are losses in the team, so the result is still logical. “





Ak Bars stalled at the start of the KHL. But you can’t blame everything on Kvartalnov

“At Dynamo I saw a system that is higher in quality than that of many KHL teams”

Honored coach of Russia Yuri Novikov especially noted the successes of the Moscow teams – “Spartak” and “Dynamo”.

“All preparation and games are held in force majeure, so it’s difficult for everyone. Then, when the season warms up, everything will be different. Now we can say that Dynamo and Salavat did better preparation. You can also mention “Spartak”. Their roster changed, but the team caught a game where everyone contributes to their own benefit. It is also important that the fans returned, without them hockey and sports looked like a horror movie. Yesterday I came to Spartak, we sat in the box with Boris Mayorov, talked and talked. I would like to note that Spartak does a lot for its own people, I really hope that the club will perform well this year.

If we take a closer look at the starting success of “Dynamo” and “Salavat”, Dynamo have a very strong and reliable line-up. CSKA, for example, has more problems with its roster than Dynamo. It should be noted the Dynamo reserve, I saw the system, which is higher in quality than that of many KHL teams. In general, everything turned out well for Ufa, which means that the coaches and managers succeeded in something. But, again, the result is such a delicate matter that you can talk about it forever.

Photo: vk.com/hcsalavat

Any conversation about resignations is premature, as in the situation of Skabelka and Kvartalnov. In sports there is a finish line, where the result is calculated. But, nevertheless, there are no questions about Kvartalnov, he is an established coach. It’s hard to say about Skabelka. When it was necessary to bring Kazakhstan to the Olympics, he failed. Yaroslavl is a very difficult team. It was raised by Yakovlev (President of the club Yuri Yakovlev. – Approx. “Championship”) and it requires maximum results, it is not easy to work there. But, again, you need to be glad that the season has basically started, there will still be enough worries.

The competition in the league has increased, that’s a fact. This is not because there are many masters, but because there is a reliable average player. And our schools are working well, the main thing is not to lose players and to attract them. The structure that we have – it will compete for the best in the world. I’m not talking about quality, this is the next step, namely the structure. I know the structure of America and Canada, we are not inferior to them, or even surpass them. They have a much tougher selection, if you didn’t get into the draft – goodbye. We have softer steps, the lift is available and works more for the hockey itself. “





The favorite slips at the start, Dynamo has no dependence on Shipachev. What’s going on in the KHL

“The stick fires once a year, so Avangard fired last season.”

Two-time Olympic champion Alexander Kozhevnikov was skeptical about Avangard’s chances of defending the title.

Dynamo and Salavat did a great job in the offseason. They have a great selection of players, plus there are young players. Kudashov’s coaching work is visible in Dynamo, and there is Shipachev, who is worth half a team. Vadim is the only person playing. Ufa has an excellent Finnish link, they are also very bright guys.

As for Lokomotiv and Ak Bars, they shot great last year. They are now in a completely different mood, they did not expect this. Lokomotiv and Ak Bars now feel a great burden of responsibility, it puts pressure on them. Anyway, all the specialists said that there will be many amazing things, because the teams have aligned. I heard that they wanted to fire Kvartalnov last year too, local journalists wrote a lot about him, but he survived and played great with the team in the playoffs. But do not touch Kvartalnov, he will come to his own, you should not disturb. It is the same with Skabelka, he is ours – Belarusian! Andrey has worked here for a very long time, he has a new team now, we’ll see.

If we talk about Avangard, they will have little chance of defending their title and shooting like that year. The stick fires once a year, so they fired last season. “