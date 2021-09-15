“I know why Novak Djokovic burst into tears”

The brilliant victory of Daniil Medevedev at the US Open continues to be discussed in every way. Fans of the Russian tennis player are already claiming that he will soon be the first racket in the world. Will Medvedev be able to become the leader of world tennis for a long time, pushing Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal into the shadows? The Sportbox.ru correspondent asked the Honored Coach of Russia, a member of the Russian Tennis Hall of Fame, Doctor of Technical Sciences Boris Sobkin to answer these and other questions.

– Boris Lvovich, do you agree that sooner or later Daniil Medvedev will lead the world ranking? At the moment, he has 10,780 points, while Djokovic has 12,133.

– I don’t give forecasts. Life is unpredictable. She taught me not to jump to conclusions. Especially now, when the coronavirus can intervene.

– In what ways is Medvedev superior to his competitors?

– Dani has an extremely high tennis intelligence. He foresees where the opponent will send the ball. Medvedev plays in such a way that it is as inconvenient for the opponent to receive and hit the balls as possible. Another factor is his height, almost two meters. This growth, combined with the high speed of movement on the court, gives an advantage.

Daniil Medvedev / Photo: © REUTERS / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

– But Djokovic is still cooler so far. He won three Grand Slam tournaments this season …

– Novak wants to become the greatest tennis player of the greatest. Bypass Federer and Nadal in the number of victories at the majors. Neither the Swiss nor the Spaniard have won the Grand Slam calendar in one season. And Djokovic in New York had a good chance to do it. The last time Rod Laver did this was back in 1969, but then there was a completely different tennis, a different era. They cannot be compared. In the final of the US Open, the main rival for Djokovic was himself – the Serb was afraid to lose. He understood that there would be no other chance to take the calendar “Helmet”.

– Can you explain why in the third set Djokovic suddenly burst into tears when the score was 4: 5? Before that, he was losing – 2: 5, but managed to close the gap. It seems to have perked up. And here – sobs.

– The score 5: 2 is very insidious. Even Roger Federer, leading with such a score and having 40:15 on his serve, somehow managed to lose the match. The last step to victory is the hardest. Medvedev played great in the US Open final, but when he got the match point, he made two double mistakes in a row. As for Novak Djokovic … With the score 2: 5, he probably understood that there was nothing to lose. And when he narrowed the gap to a minimum, he had hope. At such moments, all emotions come out. I could not restrain myself.

Novak Djokovic / Photo: © REUTERS / Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

– Federer is already 40 years old, he finished the season ahead of schedule. Do you believe that the famous Swiss will still win Wimbledon or another Grand Slam tournament?

“I’ll be very surprised if this happens. The likelihood that Federer will win the 21st Major in his career is very low. Nobody can fight time. Nadal has more chances, and not only at his favorite tournament – Roland Garros. Because the Spaniard is five years younger. And Djokovic is 34. He is the youngest of these three.

“However, they are not all boys anymore. Skeptics say that playing at this age at the highest level without the use of stimulants is almost impossible.

– Are you talking about doping? Everyone is free to think what he wants. But I am sure that if one of the tennis players really did something forbidden, then sooner or later it would definitely be revealed. They say about Rafael Nadal all the time that he allegedly uses stimulants. So what? You know, there is a saying: there are mice under each roof. I would like to say that in human terms, Nadal is the most decent of the “big three”. I judge so on the basis of personal communication with them. (In 2016, the hacker group Fancy Bears published documents showing that Nadal used illicit substances – betamethasone and corticotropin. The Spaniard explained that he received a therapeutic exemption from WADA. He took these substances to treat an injured knee. Rafa added that never used anything prohibited to increase endurance on the court – Sportbox.ru).

– Can Andrei Rublev win the Grand Slam tournament?

– Undoubtedly. He has improved a lot lately. Andrey is already the fifth in the world ranking. He recently defeated Medvedev in Cincinnati. For the first time in his career.

– What is Rublev missing?

– In short, variability in the game.

Andrey Rublev / Photo: © REUTERS / Toby Melville

– How do you feel about the fact that the US Open among women was won by the 18-year-old Briton Emma Radukanu, who before her arrival in New York was ranked 150th in the world ranking?

– This is a sensation. But it happens with women. Two years ago Canadian Bianca Andreescu won the US Open. And where is she now? She fell back to 20th line in the WTA rankings. There are no such bright stars as Maria Sharapova in women’s tennis now. Yes, Serena Williams plays occasionally, but she’s 39. She’s at the retirement. For me, the undisputed leader of the Women’s Tour is Australian Ashley Barty.

– Your beloved student Mikhail Youzhny followed in your footsteps – he became a coach. How often do you see him?

– The last time we met was a month ago. But we are in touch, call each other. To be honest, I miss Misha. Sometimes I see him in a dream – how we train on the court. It was a good time, there is something to remember! The other day Misha flew from Moscow abroad. He trains Denis Shapovalov, who plays for Canada. A capable, promising tennis player. With proper work, Shapovalov can reach the level of Nadal. But here everything depends not only on the coach.

Photo: © RIA Novosti / Mikhail Kireev

– Do you give Yuzhny professional advice?

– When he asks, of course, I give it. Misha has a bright head. Receiving some information from me, he comprehends it, transforms it and brings in something of his own. This saying is close to me: “Teacher, raise a student so that later there will be someone to learn from.” I will be glad if Mikhail Youzhny surpasses me as a coach after some time. This will mean that I am a good teacher.

Igor ZVONAREV