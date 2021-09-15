Introduced a fitness bracelet Realme Band 2 with a large screen and a blood oxygen sensor

The Chinese company Realme has announced the Band 2 physical activity tracker: the device will go on sale on September 20 at an estimated price of $ 40.

The novelty looks like a smart watch. It features a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 320 × 167 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 cd / m22… There are 50 screen designs available.

The gadget received sensors to track heart rate and blood oxygen levels (SpO2). In addition, sleep quality, stress levels and women’s health indicators are monitored. Of course, the device is capable of counting the number of steps taken. The bracelet will also remind you of the need to drink fluids and warn you about too long a period of inactivity.

At the initial stage, the owners of Realme Band 2 will have access to 14 sports modes, but then their number will increase to 90. The novelty is not afraid of diving to a depth of 50 meters.

The Smart AIoT Control function has been implemented: the bracelet can be used to control smart devices from the Realme ecosystem.

The Bluetooth 5.1 controller is responsible for the exchange of data with the smartphone. The battery with a capacity of 204 mAh will last for 12 days. Weight is approximately 27g.