Jennifer Aniston burst into tears on a talk show: emotional video – novosti-shou-biznesa

Jennifer Aniston, 52, whom Ellen DeGeneres called her friend, was moved for a reason. Before the appearance of the celebrity in the hall, the presenter announced that she was part of the project “literally from day one.”
So, the actress, who refused public appearances during the quarantine, appeared in the studio to an incredible ovation from the audience. Aniston burst into tears at the words of Ellen DeGeneres and the warm welcome. She hugged her friend tightly and wiped her eyes with a napkin, taking the guest’s place.
What the heck? This moment shouldn’t be so emotional. I haven’t been in this studio for about two years, and I’m not kidding. Last time I was here as a presenter
– Jennifer Aniston said emotionally.
Why Is The Ellen DeGeneres Show Closing After 19 Seasons?
- Last year, talk show workers complained about toxic environments and bullying on set – bullying, racism and sexual misconduct.
- Following media coverage, Warner Bros. conducted an internal investigation, firing three leading producers.
- Amid the scandal, the host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show apologized to former employees who were suffering from dire management attitudes. However, her public repentance angered the network, as Ellen pretended not to be involved in bullying.
- In May of this year, Ellen DeGeneres announced that she was closing her talk show after 19 seasons. So, the final episode will be released in early 2022.