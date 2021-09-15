Jennifer Aniston burst into tears on a talk show: emotional video – novosti-shou-biznesa

Jennifer Aniston, 52, whom Ellen DeGeneres called her friend, was moved for a reason. Before the appearance of the celebrity in the hall, the presenter announced that she was part of the project “literally from day one.”

So, the actress, who refused public appearances during the quarantine, appeared in the studio to an incredible ovation from the audience. Aniston burst into tears at the words of Ellen DeGeneres and the warm welcome. She hugged her friend tightly and wiped her eyes with a napkin, taking the guest’s place.

What the heck? This moment shouldn’t be so emotional. I haven’t been in this studio for about two years, and I’m not kidding. Last time I was here as a presenter

– Jennifer Aniston said emotionally.

Note, in 2003 Jennifer Aniston was indeed the first guest of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At that time, one of the last seasons of the sitcom Friends was on the air, and the actress was at the peak of her popularity. The Daily Mail informs about it.

