Jennifer Aniston shares a behind-the-scenes selfie from the ‘Friends’ special

Любимая шестерка снова в сборе.

Jennifer Aniston invites Friends fans to take a look at what happened behind the scenes of working on an updated version of their favorite TV series

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress posted a gallery of never-before-seen pictures on her Instagram that were taken on the set of the HBO Max’s Friends special. Among other photos, selfies with the main cast including David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow stood out.

“Still basking in the love of the Friends reunion. Thank you to each of you. Swipe to see the millionth selfie with us, ”the actress signed the gallery.

Other photos in Aniston’s post included pictures of her posing with Friends veteran director James Burroughs, whom she called “legend” and affectionately nicknamed “Papa James Burroughs,” as well as a snapshot of 54-year-old Schwimmer sitting on the iconic orange couch next to with Justin and Hailey Bieber. (Justin joined models Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne for a mini fashion show where they showcased the iconic outfits that have been worn throughout the series.)

“When two completely different worlds collide head-ons. David’s face speaks for itself, ”Aniston teased fans.

Earlier this month, Aniston talked about her first time on the set of the iconic sitcom for the first time in 17 years.

Read also: Cody Simpson first told why he broke up with Miley Cyrus

“In a way, it was a big blow for me,” Aniston Gail King said during an appearance on her SiriusXM show.

Aniston explained that being in this space had an emotional impact on everyone, not just her.

“I think it was a real shock for all of us. Even for Courteney Cox! She shed a tear. And this is incredible, because she is quite emotionless, ”continued Jen.

The Emmy Award winner who won her trophy for her role as Rachel Green on Friends, then told King why the experience of being back on set inspired those special feelings.

“You also have to remember that we haven’t been on set for a long time,” Aniston said.

In fact, the last time the full six were there when they were filming the finale.

“This time was very specific, because we said goodbye to what we didn’t want to part with. But we understood that the time had come. Our life was all ahead. We had a future ahead of us. It seemed that time had stopped and we were traveling in time. ”

For now, the special reunion of Friends can be seen on HBO Max.