Jennifer Aniston was touchingly congratulated by her ex-husband

American actor and director Justin Theroux congratulated ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who turned 52 on February 11. He posted a touching snapshot to Instagram Stories.

In a black and white photo, the actress is standing near the stairs.

“Happy birthday, Jennifer! I love you, B!”, – wrote Teru.

Note that after a divorce, the couple often meets and spends holidays.

Photo: instagram.com/justintheroux

Justin and Jennifer’s romance began during the filming of the movie Wanderlust in 2010 year. For the sake of the actress, Teru left his common-law wife, with whom he lived for 14 years.

In 2012, the stars announced their engagement, and in 2015 they secretly got married in the actress’s California mansion.

However, the marriage did not last long and in 2018 it became known about the divorce of the couple. According to rumors, the reason for the breakup was Teru’s infidelity, as well as disagreements between the spouses on the issue of the city of residence: Aniston liked California more, while Theru adored New York.