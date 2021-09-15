Kendall Jenner in white t-shirt flashes nipples again

Kendall Jenner is one of those girls who love maximum comfort in their everyday looks.

24 year old Kendall the other day, the paparazzi was photographed while walking with her lover in Soho. Meets Jenner with 24-year-old basketball player for the NBA “Phoenix Suns” – Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker / Getty Images

The couple returned from vacation and leisurely strolled through the streets of New York. Kendall was dressed in a white short T-shirt, under which there was traditionally no bra, wide gray trousers with arrows. Over the T-shirt, Kendall wore a knitted jacket, as well as a black baseball cap and flip flops with small heels. The girl was wearing a mask on her face, and a roomy black bag hung on her shoulder. Jenner wore a gold chain with a medallion around her neck, and small hoop earrings in her ears.

Kendall Jenner / Getty Images

Devin was also wearing a mask, a white T-shirt and a beige short-sleeved shirt, as well as black pants and sneakers. The lovers did not hold hands, as, for example, Kendall’s half-sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her boyfriend Travis Barker, constantly do, and did not pretend that they were a couple at all.

