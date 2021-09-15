Khafizullin on the exchange from SKA: “An ordinary hockey business”

Defender of Salavat Yulaev Dinar Hafizullin commented on his exchange from SKA to the Ufa club.

– Your transfer to center forward Mikhail Vorobyov in the last hours of August aroused great interest, the fans discussed its details for a long time, trying to understand why you refused the contractual clause on the ban on the exchange. Will you reveal all the secrets?

– And there are no secrets. Any exchange must be taken professionally, hockey is a team sport, you do not decide anything on your own. It was the usual hockey business – each club wanted to strengthen itself in a specific position, there was a discussion of the details. Everything was between the clubs, the agent and I found out about the specifics at the last moment.

– They say that two principal rivals fought for you – Salavat Yulaev and your native Ak Bars. This is true?

– Yes, I am a pupil of Ak Bars, I played for a club from the capital of Tatarstan a decade ago. There were negotiations between the interested clubs, the result is known, what can you comment on?

– Was the exchange unexpected?

– I would like to refrain from personal assessments. The main thing is that I am grateful to St. Petersburg for eight bright seasons and two Gagarin Cups. SKA is a great organization that gave me a lot. We had many victories, sometimes we lost. It was an excellent stage in his career, but now it is a new turn, and all thoughts are about “Salavat Yulaev”, – reports Khafizullin’s words to Russia-Hockey.ru.

