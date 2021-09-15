Klopp on the match against Milan in the Champions League: of course, I remember the 2005 final

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp commented on the upcoming Champions League group stage match against AC Milan.

“Of course I remember the 2005 final. But I remember even better the meeting of these teams in the 2007 finals. If you are thinking about which of the European matches is the best to watch, then the game between Liverpool and Milan is something really worth watching. The Rossoneri have not been in the Champions League for several years, but now the Milanese are playing amazingly. I think it will be the toughest game for both teams, ”Klopp said at the pre-match press conference.

Let us remind you that the last time Milan played in the Champions League was in the 2013/14 season. Then the team took the second place in the group with Barcelona, ​​but in 1/8 on aggregate they lost to Atlético (1: 5).

Liverpool have won the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League. The Merseysides beat Tottenham 2-0 in the final of the tournament.

Today, 15 September, Liverpool will host Milan at Anfield in the Champions League group stage Round 1. The meeting will start at 22:00 Moscow time.