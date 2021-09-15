Koeman speaks out after Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League failure

Barcelona started on a minor note in the Champions League. On Tuesday evening, the Catalans lost at home to Bayern Munich with a score of 0: 3, not even marking a shot on target by Manuel Neuer. After the game, the commentary was given by the head coach of “blue garnet” Ronald Koeman.

“This is what it is at the moment. I cannot complain about the attitude of the players, but there is a difference in quality. Bayern are a team that has been playing together for a long time. Their bench also improved.

We have a lot of young players in our squad who will get better in two or three years. It’s hard to come to terms, but we have to wait until the situation improves and the players recover from injury. We have to spend a couple of weeks without Aguero, Dembele and Fati.

If you compare our young players with Bayern players, there is a difference. After a while, this difference will decrease.

We know that Sergi Roberto is not a winger, and it is impossible for him to play one-on-one with Alfonso Davis. I think the fans understand what was happening today, “- quotes Kumana Marca.