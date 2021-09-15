Kozhevnikov: the stick fires once a year, so Avangard fired last season

Two-time Olympic champion Alexander Kozhevnikov shared his opinion about the teams’ play at the start of the KHL season.

“As for Lokomotiv and Ak Bars, they shot great last year. They are now in a completely different mood, they did not expect this. Lokomotiv and Ak Bars now feel a great burden of responsibility, it puts pressure on them. Anyway, all the specialists said that there will be many amazing things, because the teams have aligned. I heard that they wanted to fire Kvartalnov last year too, local journalists wrote a lot about him, but he survived and played great with the team in the playoffs. But do not touch Kvartalnov, he will come to his own, you should not disturb. It is the same with Skabelka, he is ours – Belarusian! Andrey has worked here for a very long time, he has a new team now, we’ll see.

If we talk about Avangard, they will have little chance of defending their title and shooting like that year. The stick fires once a year, so they fired last season, “Kozhevnikov said in an interview with the” Championship “correspondent Pavel Levkovich.