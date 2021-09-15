Krasnodar bounced back and took away a draw

In the match of the seventh round of the Russian championship, the southern derby took place: “Rostov” – “Krasnodar”.

Game protocol

The main southern derby of recent years (although the results of Sochi can already argue) this time aroused particular interest. And Krasnodar, which appointed Viktor Gancharenko at the end of last season, and even more so, Rostov, which recently introduced Yuri Semin, are in the process of formation, implementation of coaching ideas, so it is impossible to guess the result. The teams themselves do not know what to expect from themselves. But it’s more interesting for us to watch.

Yuri Semin does not trust Ali Sow, preferring Nikolai Komlichenko as the main striker. Almqvist, Hashimoto and young Sukhomlinov are on the sidelines. And Krasnodar has a symbolic combination of three Ks ahead – Klasson, Cabella, Cordoba. And all this with the support of Grzegorz Krychowiak. And only Ionov, in the attack of Krasnodar, is knocked out of the magic of the letter K.

Of course, the first moment was created just by the K brigade. From the center went Krykhovyak’s transfer to Klasson, Victor threw in touch with Cabella, and Remy only had to hit the target from a lethal position in the center of the penalty area, but the Frenchman missed. And this blow, which happened in the middle of the first half, was the first in the match for both teams. And after the timid moment of Krasnodar, the boredom would have continued, but then Spayich came into play.

Plainly nothing boded trouble during the ordinary cross Terentyev, but Urosh decided not to disregard a good feed from the left edge. The Krasnodar defender jumped out and swept the ball with his head into the far corner of his own goal – 1: 0. And in the next episode, Krykhovyak stunned his partners. Grzegorz was late in the fight, stepped on his opponent’s foot, received a second yellow card and left the field.

Viktor Gancharenko reacted with a substitution (Spertsyan instead of Cordoba), notably killing Krasnodar’s attacking potential. The hosts calmed down, taking the ball and playing it calmly. But calmness played a cruel joke. Spayich corrected himself at the opponent’s goal, earning a penalty on a corner kick in the fight against Almqvist. But the completely unsuccessful day of Krasnodar was continued by Cabella. Pesyakov already read Remy’s kick, jumping into the right corner, and so the Frenchman did not hit the target.

Surprisingly, even in such a situation, Krasnodar bounced back. In the middle of the second half, Cabella flashed his game in the tackle, Kornyushin delivered the ball to Ionov, Alexei removed the opponent on the backswing and drove to Spertsyan. Eduard outplayed Pesyakov – 1: 1. And then the feat of Spayich tried to repeat Ramirez, who broke through on his goal after Volmer’s cross, but Safonov did not allow the second own goal to happen. In a match with an amazing scenario, the guests won a draw. 33 misfortune of Krasnodar was not enough for Rostov to win that evening.