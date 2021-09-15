Kylie’s pregnancy shocked Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is the only one from the Kardashian family who chose a career over a family. The day before, the star spoke about how she reacted to the news about the pregnancy of her younger sister.

Kendall Jenner (Still from The Tonight Show)

“I was shocked, although I felt that it was about to happen! I was very nervous, ”said the girl on The Tonight Show. The model said that she learned the good news on the phone. “Kylie called me via video link, I picked up the phone and saw a sonogram on the screen. Words cannot convey how happy I was. I’m really looking forward to becoming the aunt of two more kids. Now there are 18 of them, but soon there will be 20! ” – said Kendall. Calm down: Kylie doesn’t have twins! We are talking about the older brother Bert Jenner, who will soon become a father for the third time.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Photo: @kyliejenner

Kendall admitted that in the early stages, Kylie was hiding from the public. “She has a wonderful tummy! She is overjoyed. In a few months the baby will be born, ”said the star of the catwalks.

We will remind, on the eve of Kylie Jenner officially announced her pregnancy, having published a touching video on Instagram, which showed Travis Scott’s reaction to a positive test and the moment of an ultrasound scan. The couple are already raising their daughter Stormi, who was born in February 2018.