Liverpool v Milan, 15 September, when and where to watch, line-ups, forecast for the Champions League group stage match

Finally! Legendary AC Milan are returning to the Champions League after an indecently long hiatus. But the exam for such a comeback is too serious – the mighty Liverpool of Jurgen Klopp at his native Anfield.

In the first round of the Champions League, Liverpool will miss Roberto Firmino (thigh), as well as young Harvey Elliott and Neko Williams (both with ankle injuries).

The main loss of Milan became known just a day before the match, which makes it even harder: Zlatan Ibrahimovic damaged the Achilles and will not share his experience with the green red-blacks. Also, Stefano Pioli will not be able to count on Rade Krunich (caviar) and Tiemue Bakayoko (muscle problem).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Photo: Getty Images

The form

Top-end. Both rivals. Liverpool scored 10 points out of 12 in the Premier League, failing only with the reigning European club champion Chelsea (1: 1). Immediately after the players returned from the matches of the national teams, the Lersisides playfully dealt with Leeds on the road (3: 0).

“Milan” in Serie A generally goes without losses. If victories over Sampdoria and Cagliari can be called duty, then Saturday’s meeting with Lazio was a real test, and the Rossoneri passed the test perfectly: 2-0 account is large).

Face to face

AC Milan and Liverpool have crossed paths only twice, but those two matches are Champions League finals. Even those who were not yet born know about the events of Istanbul-2005 – the legendary comeback was made then by the Lersisides. But after just two years in Athens, the Rossoneri took revenge – 2: 1.

Liverpool have played 33 Italian clubs: 12 wins, 6 draws and 15 losses. At home, the statistics are acceptable: + 8 = 1-5.

AC Milan won 11 times in 38 matches against the English, were content with a draw 12 times and lost 15 times. Everything would not be so bad if the Rossoneri came to Britain a little more successfully, because the guest stat is a disaster! + 1 = 6-10. The only successful voyage was dated February 2005: three months before the Istanbul final, Milan made a minimum of Manchester United (1: 0).

AC Milan are the second most victorious club in the Champions League: 7 titles. Liverpool share third with Bayern Munich (6 triumphs each).

Indicative compositions

Bookmaker quotes

Liverpool win: 1.44

Milan win: 7.40

14-16 years ago in the Champions League finals, the Rossoneri were clear favorites, which they confirmed: they gave up the Istanbul match out of their own carelessness, but in Athens they confidently took their toll. In the fall of 2021, the situation is the exact opposite: Liverpool are one of the favorites of the tournament, a team with two finals in the previous four seasons, while the resurgent Milan will play their first Champions League match in 7 years.

Taking into account that even in the best years the Rossoneri did not play very successfully with English clubs away, and on the eve of this meeting they lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic, you can safely bet even on a dry win for Liverpool: 2.36.

Where to see

The starting whistle will be given at 20:00 (Moscow time), the battle will be shown live on “Match TV. Football 1 “. And don’t forget about such a gorgeous option as our text live!

