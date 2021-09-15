Manchester City – RB Leipzig. Forecast and rate for 2.87

On Wednesday 15 September, Manchester City will host RB Leipzig in the first round of the Champions League group stage. The meeting, which will take place at the Etihad stadium, will begin at 22:00 Moscow time. Manchester City – RB Leipzig: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Manchester city”

Have “Manchester city” after four rounds of the Premier League, nine points, but thanks to the best goal difference, the reigning champion is in fifth place in the table.

“Citizens” in the opening match lost away to Tottenham – 0: 1. We can say that it was a misunderstanding. Although it must be admitted that tactically, the “spurs” were ideally prepared.

After that, Josep Guardiola’s team defeated Norwich and Arsenal. In both cases, City have scored five goals and never conceded.

All UEFA Champions League predictions

In the last round of the English Championship, the Mankunians beat Leicester away (1: 0) in a difficult match.

RB Leipzig

Leipzig failed the starting segment of the season. In the first four rounds, the team scored only three points.

In the first round, Leipzig suffered an away defeat from Mainz – 0: 1. After that, there was a major home victory over Stuttgart – 4: 0.

In the third round, the Bulls again lost away with a score of 0: 1 – this time to Wolfsburg, which is the leader in the table today.

And in the previous match of the German championship the team suffered a crushing defeat of Bayern (1: 4). Now the club is in 12th position.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider the home team’s favorite, whose win rate is equal to 1.28…

Guests’ success is measured in 11.00, while a draw is in 5.50…

Our forecast and bid – Manchester City will win and both teams will score in 2.87.