Medvedeva decided to become a commentator

As noted by the two-time world champion, at the moment she can not confirm anything.

Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva said that she could not yet confirm her participation in the Ice Age show. She suggested asking questions on this to Channel One.

“I can say about my participation: wait and see. This project was brilliantly launched in due time by Ilya Averbukh. I respect this person and what he does. And not only in figure skating. “ Evgenia Medvedeva

As Evgenia Medvedeva added, earlier she already had an interesting experience of participation in the “Ice Age” – in the status of the host. She did not rule out that she would become a participant in the project in the future. Medvedeva also noted that in the new season she will comment on the figure skating competitions, which will be shown by Channel One, business-gazeta.ru reports.

Recall that Evgenia Medvedeva was not included in the list of applicants for a trip to the 2022 Winter Olympics. At the same time, the star did not officially end her professional career. She keeps fit.

