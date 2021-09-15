Meghan Markle and Hailey Bieber’s wedding looks are the most popular in the world

Kate Middleton and Ariana Grande also hit the top five

Summer is the time for weddings. So the British Tatler did some research and found out which wedding look is the most popular among modern brides. And it turned out that Meghan Markle’s outfit is not losing ground. It was he who topped the rating of the most popular star wedding looks over the past decade.

Meghan Markle

Photo: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The understated and elegant Meghan Markle dress from Givenchy was designed by Claire White Keller. It was complemented by a five-meter veil and the family bando diadem of the British royal family, which belonged to Mary of Teck, the grandmother of Elizabeth II.

Claire said that she set out to create a “timeless outfit” that would be both classic and modern, thanks to clear and concise lines.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton at her wedding in 2011 [+–] Photo: Getty Images

The second place goes to Kate Middleton’s wedding dress from Alexander McQueen. This outfit features exquisite details in the form of lace flowers, 58 fabric-covered buttons on the back and a train that is almost 3 meters long. The bold bodice was said in a press release as “inspired by the Victorian corsetry tradition and is a hallmark of Alexander McQueen’s design.” It was created by Brand Creative Director Sarah Barton and has been cited countless times since 2011.

Hayley Bieber



Hailey Bieber / Photo: Instagram haileybieber [+–]



Haley’s dress, then Baldwin, was created by designer Virgil Abloh for a wedding with singer Justin Bieber. Lace dress embroidered with pearls. And the veil train was adorned with the inscription “Until death do us part.” “When Hayley Bieber asks you to create a wedding dress, then, of course, there can be only one answer:” Yes! “

Ariana Grande



Ariana Grande’s wedding [+–] Photo: Instagram arianagrande



American singer Ariana Grande married realtor Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. For the ceremony, the bride chose a luxurious Vera Wang Empire-style dress. The accents were the sculpted neckline, the highlighted bra clasp and the open back. The bride’s wedding dress was complemented by a short veil with a satin bow.

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Golding at her wedding at York Minster [+–] Photo: GC IMAGES

Rounding out the top five is the luxurious wedding look of British singer Ellie Golding. In 2019, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend staged a truly royal wedding at York Minster. She married art dealer Kaspar Jopling in a custom-made Chloé gown. Discreet and elegant. It turned out that modern brides found him very attractive and did not mind appearing at their own celebration in this form.