Messi and Ronaldo receive fees in cryptocurrency. Clubs have already earned € 30m out of thin air

Leo Messi received a gigantic salary at PSG – according to L’Equipe, the Argentine is rowing € 40 million a year net. This means that the Qataris annually fork out another 30 cartoons in favor of the French tax authorities. To optimize the budget and advertise the new feature, PSG pays part of Messi’s salary in club tokens. The cryptocurrency was also included in Lionel’s signature bonus.

Ronaldo is not far behind. In the spring of 2021, Krish scored the 770th career goal and disintegrated Pele’s record. In honor of this, Juventus presented the Portuguese with 770 club tokens worth 11.5 thousand dollars.

Simply put, cryptocurrency is digital money. The units of cryptocurrency are called tokens. They exist only in electronic registers, in which it is written how many crypts a person has and where he transfers it. Registries are called blockchains – these are online ledgers. They are not stored in one place: each token holder receives a copy with the data of all blockchains, so it is very difficult to fake them – the system automatically deletes incorrect cells in the registry. Now in the world there are more than six thousand different cryptocurrencies and new ones appear every day. They are traded on exchanges and each has its own wallet.

This technology has been working for 13 years, but crypto came to football one and a half to two years ago. Top clubs started their own fan tokens. The largest cryptocurrency platform in football is Socios by Chiliz. Most of the top clubs in Europe are registered on it. The most expensive tokens are from PSG (2,400 rubles), Man City (1,500 rubles) and Barsa (1,400 rubles). Juventus, Atlético, West Ham, Roma, Galatasaray and others also work there. With club tokens, fans buy the best tickets for matches, get discounts on merchandise and pretend to run the club: they vote for a new uniform and colors.

The market capitalization of club tokens on Socios is 1.7 billion euros. More than 100 clubs around the world have entered the platform. In 2020, the teams earned 30 million euros, and in 2021, income will almost quadruple.

Another variant of working with the crypt is practiced by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. They offer to buy digital collectibles and soccer player cards with club tokens. Munich is using the Stryking Entertainment platform to help fans create virtual Football Fantasy-style competitions and play against each other using Bayern player cards. Madrid is working with the blockchain platform Fantastec SWAP – it offers to trade player cards and watch exclusive club videos.

It is already getting to the point that individual footballers create their own digital money. Ronaldinho has the cryptocurrency, and James Rodriguez’s tokens were sold out in 12 seconds after launch. Messi and Ronaldo are also interested in developing their own currency.

All of this is more like fantasy football for real money. For example, the Sportinvesting.net platform offers to earn on the players’ transfer fees. Their tokens are tied to the value of the players on Transfermarkt and change in price depending on the real success of the players.

The most popular blockchain platform of this type is Sorare. On it you can form a team from a base of four thousand players. Players are packaged in packs like in FIFA Ultimate Team, and presented as cards from real-world matches. During the season, Sorare issues a regulated number of cards to users: 100 regular, 10 rare and one unique. Cards bring cash in two ways: they can be traded with other users, or you can earn on the effective actions of players in reality, like in fantasy football.

130 real clubs cooperate with Sorare, including PSG, Liverpool, Real, Juve. Even Russian clubs fit into the economy of the future: CSKA, Spartak, Krasnodar, Dynamo, Lokomotiv and Zenit are working with the platform. Its turnover exceeds 10 million euros.

Krypta is quickly taking over other sports. Similar platforms work with NBA clubs – they also sell player cards there. Boxers contacted the blockchain: Manny Pacquiao issues the PAC token, Mike Tyson announced the release of his currency back in 2016, Floyd Mayweather advertised the Centra project, which defrauded users and stole $ 32 million. And the Litecoin Foundation sponsored UFC 232.

Cryptocurrency is not even the future of sports, but the present. Even dwarf clubs are already making transfers with blockchain. For example, Inter Madrid from Segunda B a year ago bought Real Madrid’s pupil David Barral from Racing for digital money – the world’s most famous blockchain platform Bitcoin sponsors the team. Now the bosses of the club, including Thibault Courtois and Borja Iglesias, are racking their brains – how to switch to paying players with the help of cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency is the economy of tomorrow, where everyone can earn money if they are not lazy and turn their heads on. According to the analytical company Chainalysis, residents of Russia earned $ 600 million on various blockchain platforms in 2020. It seems that in a situation where there is little to count on retirement, smart investment is gradually coming to the fore. Watching the matches of your favorite clubs and making money on it sounds like a great way to avoid hungry old age.

