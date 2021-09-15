Metallurg Mg – Vanguard. Forecast and bet for 1.87 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Metallurg Mg will be hosted by Avangard. The game will take place at the Metallurg Arena on 15 September. The meeting starts at 17:00 Moscow time. Metallurg Mg – Avangard: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Metallurg Mg

The Magnitogorsk team has 8 points. She won these points from five opponents, thanks to which she was the second in the standings of the Eastern Conference.

For his first match, Metallurg Mg went to Yekaterinburg, where he met with Avtomobilist. At the Uralets-Arena, the guests did not regret the local club and rode through it with a skating rink (6: 2).

After a cool start Metallurg Mg Dealt more modestly with Barys in Nur-Sultan (2: 1), but on their own ice, Magnitka itself survived the pogrom from Salavat Yulaev (2: 7).

Such a memorable defeat did not embarrass the guys Ilya Vorobyov… Already in the next two matches Metallurg Mg defeated Admiral (4: 3 OT) and smashed Neftekhimik (4: 0).

“Avangard”

Omsk people also managed to participate in five meetings, but earned only 6 points in them. In the Eastern Conference standings, the team took the sixth place.

The Opening Match turned out for “Vanguard” fiery. In Balashikha, the “hawks” staged a hack with CSKA, during which they managed to ship four unanswered goals (4: 0).

In the next two fights, the guys Boba hartley won after regular time. First, the “Avangard” hit the “Admiral” (4: 3 B), and then he nailed the “Cupid” (3: 2 OT).

After the mentioned meetings, the Omsk guys started having problems. In the match with Dynamo Moscow, Avangard was defeated (2: 5), and in the match with Jokerit, Hartley’s team did not retain the lead twice (2: 3).

Forecast and rate

Metallurg Mg’s victory is estimated at 2.41, bookmakers give odds for a draw 3.92, and for the victory of “Vanguard” – 2.57…

Magnitka have scored 18 goals in five games. On average, she scored 3.6 goals per game against rivals, while Avangard shoots an average of three points per game.