Minnesota general manager annoyed with Caprice situation

General Manager of the NHL “Minnesota”spoke about contract negotiations with the strikerwith the status of a restricted free agent.

“There are some obstacles (emphasized that this is said in an” annoyed voice “). I believe that at this stage we are being very honest. How far are we from each other? Not very much, but sometimes it can all take a while. This is mine vision You can ask Paul Theophanos (Kaprizov’s agent) or Kirill himself, and they might say something completely different.

I think we made a very honest offer to him. It is at this point that we are now. Look, I’m ready to sign a contract with him right now. But that must be fair, and I feel that we were very, very fair.

As for the refusal of the offer, I cannot talk about it yet. To be honest, I don’t think about it too often. This is a drastic measure. I do not think that we are close to this. So far I do not feel any discomfort because of this situation. Let’s see how things go in the near future. He is a very important player for our team, and I told him about this many times.

Moreover, we are not the only ones in this position. And he’s not the only player who hasn’t signed a contract yet. We are fine. We’re not going to go crazy or panic. As I’ve said many times, this is completely normal. I know there is probably some frustration among the fans, but I don’t think too much about it. We will try to do this and hope to see him soon in Minnesota, – said Guerin.