Miranchuk helped Atalanta draw with Villarreal

Villarreal drew at home with Atalanta in the first round of Group F of the Champions League. The meeting ended with a score of 2: 2.

The Spanish goals were scored by Manu Trigueros and Arno Danjurma. As part of the Italian club, Remo Freuler and Robin Gosens distinguished themselves. Atalanta’s Russian midfielder Alexei Miranchuk came on as a substitute in the 79th minute and gave an assist. In the 85th minute of the match, the Spanish midfielder Francis Coquelin received a second yellow card and was sent off.

In the next round “Villarreal” on September 29 met with “Manchester United”, “Atalanta” on the same day will host “Young Boys”.

In the Group G match, Lille drew on their own with Wolfsburg with a score of 0: 0.

Note that the Germans ended the meeting without defender John Brooks, who earned the removal.

Champions League. Group round. 1st round

Group F



Villarreal (Villarreal) – Atalanta (Bergamo) – 2: 2 (1: 1)

Goals: Manu, 39 (VIDEO). Danyuma, 73 (VIDEO). – Freuler, 6 (VIDEO). Gosens, 83 (VIDEO).

Removal: Coquelin, 84 (Villarreal).

Group G



Lille (Lille) – Wolfsburg (Wolfsburg) – 0: 0

Removal: Brooks, 63 (Wolfsburg).