Napoli President proposed to create a new European Cup instead of the Champions League

According to De Laurentiis, football is losing popularity among young people because of rules that are not obvious to everyone, and also because not all matches are spectacular. “Football can stop being a central part of our life. My research shows that people between the ages of eight and 25 have stopped watching football and prefer to play with smartphones – they have completely changed our children, ”said the President of Napoli. The Italian said that now young people prefer virtual reality to going to the stadium and even watching the match on TV.