Nikolic considers Lokomotiv’s group the strongest in the Europa League – 09/15/2021

MOSCOW, September 15. / TASS /. The Moscow football club Lokomotiv will play in the strongest group of this season in the Europa League. This opinion was expressed to journalists by the head coach of the railway workers Marko Nikolic.

The match of the first round of the Europa League group stage, in which Lokomotiv will meet with French Marseille, will take place on September 16, beginning at 19:45 Moscow time. No more than 8 thousand spectators will be able to attend the meeting in Moscow.

“We started the season well, we have no defeats yet, the team is in good football form,” Nikolic said. – But the Russian championship and European cups are different stories. We have a Europa League group of very high quality and interesting, the highest quality group in the Europa League, at the level of the Champions League ”.

“Those who closely follow football could see that our rivals have improved qualitatively, including the coaching staffs,” he said. – The same “Marseille” has assembled a very high-quality team at the moment ”.

The group stage of the Europa League consists of eight quartets; in addition to Marseille, Lokomotiv’s rivals are Italian Lazio and Turkish Galatasaray.