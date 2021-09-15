Offside took away from Dynamo Kiev victory over Benfica

Dynamo Kiev started in the current Champions League with a match against Benfica.

Game protocol

The White-Blues won the last Ukrainian championship, so they did not have to go through the qualifying sieve and arrange comebacks there, following the example of Shakhtar. Of course, it is easier to calmly prepare for the group stage than to be in the dark about which group you will play in according to the status of the European Cup. But Benfica went through the qualification, although it is quoted in Europe higher than Dynamo Kiev. This is because she took third place in the Portuguese championship. In the qualifying rounds, she coped with the Moscow “Spartak” and the Dutch “PSV”.

Taking into account the fact that other teams in group E are called “Barcelona” and “Bavaria”, the team from Kiev and Lisbon was predicted in advance to fight for the third place and a ticket to the Europa League. Accordingly, matches against each other took on special significance for them. And when the burden of responsibility is high, sometimes it turns out not the most spectacular game. Realizing that Benfica are a small favorite of the meeting, Lucescu chose the defensive option. In addition, the “eagles” and so love to play the attack themselves.

There were no chances in the first half. There were a few half-moments. In the eleventh minute, Shaparenko kissed from afar under the crossbar, and Vlahidimos jumped the ball to the corner. After half an hour of play, the guests got a couple of chances. Sidorchuk’s mistake in his own penalty area led to a blocked shot by Everton. Then Rafa Silva, when he was throwing the goalkeeper, missed the target. All this happened with a very noticeable territorial advantage of the Portuguese team. But Dynamo, as we can see, held on.

After the break, in general, it continued about the same. Everton with the filing of Grimaldo weakly punched his head into Boyko’s hands. A few minutes later, the owners’ gates were in real danger without any jokes. The defense of the Kievites was pushed through near the goalkeeper’s, and Yaremchuk almost upset his former club – Boyko successfully reacted to his solid blow. Then the “white-blue” managed to block the shot of Rafa Silva, and in the episode at the other goal Grimaldo kicked the ball out from under Tsygankov’s nose on the verge of a dangerous game.

Benfica may be tired of attacking a lot, so they took a break. Dynamo’s attack line, renewed by substitutions, missed the chance to punish an opponent for a mistake closer to the 80th minute. Garmash shot from the right, and Otamendi didn’t hit the ball, but Verbic didn’t hit him either. Judge Anthony Taylor soon screwed up. For a rough foul in the center of the field, he showed Garmash a yellow and immediately red card, but corrected his mistake and left only a yellow one. The fact is that for Garmash this was the first warning, and Taylor at first thought it was the second.

In the end, Benfica seemed to have more possession of the ball, but this did not lead to sharpness. And in stoppage time, Dynamo showed the Lisbon players who should have won this match. A flurry of moments fell on the gates of the “eagles”. Shaparenko struck the crossbar, Vlachodimos saved the guests while finishing Garmash, then the visitors’ defender sent a shell to the post of his goal. Further, after the corner was played, Garmash hung from the left side into the penalty area, and Shaparenko closed this serve with a goal. However, the crazy joy of the people of Kiev was shattered by the cold-blooded Taylor. The cruel VAR found a small offside position in Garmash.

As a result, Dynamo created more chances in just two minutes than Benfica, which had a game advantage, in the entire match. Big football now does not care whether you had time to rejoice at a goal or not: if it was “out of the game”, the VAR will certainly consider it. After the first round, the Kievites and the Lisbonites share the second or third places in the group. Above – Bayern, below – Barcelona.

Kirill Ivantsov