OPPO unveils Kodak-style Find X3 Pro Photographer’s Edition smartphone

The day before, it was reported that the Chinese company OPPO will soon announce the Find X3 Pro smartphone, made in the style of classic Kodak cameras. And now it has officially become known that this device will debut by the end of this week – September 16.

At the same time, fresh images have appeared on the Internet revealing the design of the device. As you can see, its rear panel is made in the style of retro Kodak cameras.

The smartphone will hit the market under the name Find X3 Pro Photographer’s Edition. About a third of the top area at the back, where the multi-module camera is located, is silver-colored. The rest is stylized as black leather. The set will include an original silver case.

As for the technical characteristics, Find X3 Pro Photographer’s Edition will inherit them from the regular version of the device. It is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 × 3216 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The “heart” will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The main quad camera combines two 50-megapixel sensors, a 13-megapixel sensor and a 3-megapixel module. Nothing has been announced about the price.