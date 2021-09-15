Pele should leave the ICU in one to two days

Three-time world football champion Pele will leave the intensive care unit in one or two days, where he is recovering from surgery.

– I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the loving, caring and supportive texts, SMS and emails that you friends have sent me. I have not had the opportunity to answer many of them, but I read them and feel supported.

The father feels well after the operation, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jelly, but will persist). In a day or two, he will move to a regular ward and then go home.

He is strong and stubborn, and with the support and care of a brilliant team of doctors and with all the love, energy and light that the world sends, he will get through it! – wrote his daughter Keli Nascimenta on Instagram.

On September 6, Pele announced that he had undergone surgery to remove a tumor in his right colon.

Brazilian Pele is the only footballer in the world to become world champion three times as a player (1958, 1962, 1970). He is the best footballer of the 20th century according to the FIFA Football Commission, as well as the best athlete of the 20th century according to the International Olympic Committee.