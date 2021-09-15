Perseverance rover discovers ancient “living conditions” on Mars

The American space agency NASA spoke about the first results of the analysis of two rock samples that were taken from the surface of the Red Planet by the Perseverance rover. They contain traces of volcanic activity and contact with water over a long period of time.

A short report on the first important discovery of the rover, which only recently began its mission on Mars, is published on the NASA website. During the launch attempt, this rover was unable to take samples from the surface of the Red Planet for research. But the subsequent ones turned out to be successful. The first sample studied, named Montdenier, was collected on September 6, and the second, named Montagnac, was obtained on September 8, from the same rock.

The mission’s scientific team has already analyzed these samples. The results indicate that in ancient times the rock from which the samples were taken was in contact with liquid water for a long period of time. In addition, it itself was formed, probably as a result of volcanic activity.

“It looks like our first samples studied indicate a potentially habitable, resilient environment,” said Ken Farley of the California Institute of Technology, a research assistant on the mission led by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. long time”.

The rock itself has a basaltic composition and may be the end product of lava flows that in ancient times erupted onto the surface of the Red Planet. Scientists plan to analyze in detail the crystalline minerals, which are highly effective in radiometric dating. In other words, the volcanic origin of the rock can help pinpoint the date of its formation.

Even more curious, salts were found in the samples examined. According to the researchers, they could have formed under the influence of groundwater, which over the years gradually changed the original minerals in the rock. Another version is that liquid water evaporated, leaving the detected salts.

Scientists speculate that the salt minerals in the first two samples may even have retained tiny droplets of ancient Martian water. If further analysis succeeds in detecting them, they will serve as microscopic “time capsules” and help uncover the secrets of the ancient climate of Mars and its potential habitability in the past.

Mission members emphasize that similar salt minerals are widespread on Earth. They are well known for their ability to retain signs of ancient life on our planet. Perhaps this mechanism works on Mars as well.

The measurements proved that the studied samples were in contact with liquid water for a long time. It has been suggested that this water could be associated with a lake that in ancient times filled the present Jezero impact crater. Scientists believe that even after this lake dried up, groundwater could still seep through the rocks to the surface for many years.

At the same time, the calculations do not yet give an exact answer to the question of how long the water has been in contact with the rocks. Perhaps it was tens of thousands of years, and maybe millions of years. But in any case, according to the researchers, the water was present there long enough to make the area favorable for at least microbial life.