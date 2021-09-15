PlayStation 5 software update brings support for M.2 NVMe drives

A major system software update is being released today for the PlayStation 5. Sony has prepared a host of enhancements for the console, including the ability to expand game storage with an M.2 NVMe drive. As you know, the PS5 comes with a built-in SSD of 825 GB, of which only 667 GB is available to users.

“Once installed on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console, the M.2 SSD can be used to download, copy and run PS5 and PS4 games and multimedia applications. You can play PS5 and PS4 games directly from the M.2 SSD and move games freely between the console and the M.2 SSD, ”says Sony’s press office.

Please note that the NVMe drive must meet the minimum requirements listed on the PlayStation website. Firstly, the SSD must support the PCI-E 4.0 x4 interface and provide a sequential read speed of about 5500 MB / s, and secondly, its dimensions, taking into account the radiator, should not exceed 110 (L) x 25 (W) x 11.25 (B) mm. It is allowed to use devices with a volume of 250 GB to 4 TB.

In addition to NVMe SSD support, the latest software update will bring 3D sound to the TV’s built-in speakers, the PS Remote Play app will be able to work over the mobile network, and from next Thursday, September 23rd, you will be able to view screen sharing broadcasts in the PS App. Not without various improvements to the PS5 user interface. For more information on the innovations, please follow the link.