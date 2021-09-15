Polkadot CEO criticized Solana over blockchain failure

Ethereum Co-Founder & Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood Questioned The Importance Of Solana’s Technical Features Given The Challenges

Solana’s technical problems have devalued its benefits, says Polkadot founder Gavin Wood. About this expert reported on his Twitter account, adding that Solana’s bandwidth does nothing to the blockchain ecosystem.

“Today’s developments in the crypto market show that true decentralization and well thought out security represent a far more valuable proposition than the high throughput numbers coming from an exclusive and closed set of servers,” Wood wrote.

The founder of Polkadot also noted that the Solana network is more like a regular bank, since ecosystem users cannot independently maintain a full network node. However, some commentators reminded Wood that Polkadot also faced technical difficulties.

For example, back in mid-May, Wood himself called on owners of Polkadot nodes to rollback the software due to stopping generating new blocks.

Gavin Wood criticized Solana after a massive technical failure that brought the network to a standstill for seven hours. On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (September 14-15), the Solana blockchain stopped generating new blocks. The delay lasted more than seven hours after which the project team was forced to restart it.

The problem was caused by congestion caused by denial of service failures. Solana also explained that due to the fork, the memory load increased dramatically and some nodes went offline.

