Pro Powerlifter Says God of War Ragnarok’s Thor Is In Perfect Shape | Games

British powerlifting champion Darren McCormack shared his opinion on Thor from God of War Ragnarok. According to the athlete, the thunder god is not a fat man at all, but a very strong man.

McCormack emphasized that mass is very important for athletes involved in strength sports. Among powerlifters who can lift huge weights, most athletes are quite short and weigh about a hundred kilograms.

Darren McCormack: “Not all strongmen have cubes. On top of the muscles, they usually have a good layer of fat, a powerful belly. Any fool can pump up abs – yes, yes, I mean you, Mr. Hemsworth [актер, сыгравший Тора в киновселенной Marvel — прим.ред.]… But a powerful belly and large neck muscles are signs of a devilishly strong man. “

McCormack added that a large belly allows for a firm fulcrum, which makes most weightlifters look obese.

On September 9, the first gameplay trailer for God of War Ragnarok was presented at the PlayStation Showcase. The title is expected to be released exclusively on PS4 and PS5 in 2022. Earlier, the narrative director of the game spoke out about criticism of the skin color of the giantess Angrboda – he noted that the game does not follow exactly the Scandinavian mythology, but fans do not react to other assumptions as violently.