Purchases of Abramovich and Ronaldinho at Barça, Kaka and Ronaldo at Real Madrid. 5 transfer windows that are no worse than TO-2021

The closing transfer window (TO) was crazy. So much so that the transfers of Jack Grealish to Manchester City and Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for over € 100 million have faded into the background. Last summer, Manchester United’s flirtation with Jadon Sancho became the main TO saga – a year later, the Englishman finally changed Dortmund to Manchester, but nobody cares.

Lionel Messi’s transfers from Barcelona to PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus to Manchester United overshadowed other deals, and the pre-application period will be remembered as one of the most striking in history, despite the pandemic and related financial restrictions of clubs around the world.

The steepness of the transfer affairs of Manchester United, PSG, Chelsea and the rest will be determined only by the time, not always loud transitions brought the expected result. Collected other TO, after which football fans hung the walls with posters with star newcomers to the jersey of their favorite clubs and fantasized about a bright future, and financiers recorded money records.

Football Messi and Krish receive a salary in the crypt. Clubs made 30 million out of thin air 12 MINUTES AGO

2003

That year, Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea and blew up the market outright. The Russian businessman laid out 167 million euros on new players – more than he paid for the entire club. The first purchase came out not very successful: out of sixteen year-old blue rookies, only six really started playing – Joe Cole, Damien Duff, Claude Makelele, Jeremy, Wayne Bridge and Glen Johnson. Some expensive signings have failed. Hernan Crespo almost immediately drove back to Italy, taking Juan Veron, and Adrian Mutu was released for nothing.

In the same summer, David Beckham left for Real Madrid, and Ronaldinho moved to Barcelona. According to rumors, Perez preferred the Englishman to the Brazilian because of his beautiful face and image, more suitable for the “galacticos” brand. In subsequent years, Flo bite his elbows: Barça took titles, and the lost midfielder won the Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldinho and David Beckham Photo: Imago

The “Red Devils” did not miss the English “seven” for long and found him a worthy successor to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese did not score well in his first leg for Manchester United, but club legend George Best called Crisch’s performance the best debut he has ever seen.

2004

If Abramovich’s first summer at Chelsea was like playing a newcomer in Football Manager with a cheat on an unlimited budget, then a year later the transfer company of Londoners was more meaningful. The Blues lured Jose Mourinho and the key Porto players, with whom the coach had just won the Champions League. And also Petr Cech, Didier Drogba and Arjen Robben arrived in the English capital. The kickback came immediately, the club took two titles in a row.

Manchester United spent a long time working on the red-haired boy from Everton, and in 2004 they still succeeded on the third try. Wayne Rooney landed at Old Trafford and became the most expensive teenager in the history of the Premier League – the Red Devils paid 37.5 million euros for Shrek, and the Englishman took the title of the best scorer in team history from Bobby Charlton.

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Photo: Getty Images

Simultaneously with Mourinho, Rafael Benitez landed in the Premier League. The Spaniard signed compatriot Xabi Alonso for the most dramatic Champions League victory in history with Liverpool. The coaching confrontation between Rafa and Jose gave a lot of hot performances at press conferences and on the football field.

Barça did not stop at Ronaldinho and a year later pumped up the purchase of Samuel Eto’o and Deco. That roster became the last steep roster of “blue garnet” before the landing on the planet Messi and the full formation of Xavi and Iniesta – both pupils of the Catalans were on the bench in the 2005/06 Champions League final, in which Barca beat Arsenal.

2009

At the end of the 2000s, Florentino Perez gathered the next “galacticos”. In the summer of 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa landed on the Santiago Bernabeu at once. Unlike his first period at Real Madrid and his patient approach to building a superstar squad, this time Flo blew up the market in one summer and broke the world record with Krish’s transfer.

Blancos are still reaping the rewards of the test purchase: thanks to big names in the squad, victories in the Champions League and La Liga, that Madrid have fallen in love with a whole generation of fans, including a French boy named Kylian Mbappé. Stryker PSG and other modern footballers still dream of playing for Real, although they have objectively better options for continuing their careers with great chances for serious trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: Getty Images

In the same year, Inter sent Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Barcelona in exchange for Samuel Eto’o and 45 million euros. Taking into account the further development of events, a real robbery: the Swede did not play in Catalonia, and the “nerazzurri” were invited to the rescued cash game by Diego Milito, Wesley Sneijder, Lucio and Goran Pandev. That team of Jose Mourinho took the first treble in the history of Italy.

Not only Real and Inter were crushing the market. Bayern have signed Arjen Robben with Mario Gomez and won every trophy possible with them. “Manchester City” was accelerated under the leadership of the sheikhs and annoyed the neighbors with the purchase of Carlos Tevez. Emmanuel Adebayor joined the Citizens from Arsenal and celebrated the Gunners’ goal in front of their fans.

2013

The 2013 transfer window ushered in a new era of world football: Gareth Bale moved from Tottenham to Real Madrid and became the first player to receive over € 100 million. 101 to be precise. After 8 years, the figure seems ridiculous, but then there was a feeling that the market had gone crazy.

Barça responded with their miracle transfer and after a few years of courtship signed Neymar from Santos for 88 million euros. Two Spanish giants that summer spent almost 277 million euros, the rest of La Liga clubs in total let down only 150 million on new players. Blue Garnet and Blancos recaptured some of the costs with large exit deals: Higuain left for Napoli, and Mesut Ozil in the last hours of TO signed up for Arsenal.

Neymar and Gareth Bale Photo: Getty Images

PSG has already picked up a decent pace and converted Qatari oil money into football successes. In 2012, Ibrahimovic, Silva, Veratti and Beckham came to the French capital, and a year later Edinson Cavani joined them – Paris paid 64.5 million euros for Matador, this is the third largest transition of that window after Bale and Ney.

Another transfer bomb in France was planted by Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev. His Monaco paid € 88 million to Atlético and Porto for Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez. The Monegasques did not pull the stars and very soon floated them to more impressive clubs, but the striker could only be hired out. After seasons at Chelsea and Manchester United, he returned, scored 21 league goals and awarded the team the title.

2014

It is hard to believe now, but in the recent past, Barcelona was not the main laughing stock of European football without a penny. In the summer of 2014, there was not much optimism around the team. Tata Martino failed, he was replaced by Luis Enrique – the coach had only three not very successful years on his resume at Celta and Roma.

In addition, the Catalans forked out 150 million euros, so the Spaniard was under decent pressure from the first weeks. Basically, the cash went to the signing of Luis Suarez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ivan Rakitic – the players formed the core of the team, with which Enrique will soon take the treble.

Luis Suarez Photo: Getty Images

That summer, the market went crazy in the year of the World Cup – clubs began to massively buy up the heroes of the tournament in Brazil. Real Madrid took Colombian James Rodriguez, German Toni Kroos and Costa Rican Keylor Navas, and sent Angel di Maria on the way out – the Argentine brought Madrid 75 million euros and went to Manchester United for free.

The coolest signing of that window was Bavaria: Munich stole Robert Lewandowski from Borussia Dortmund and did not pay a cent for the Pole. Chelsea played powerfully – bought Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa, and then took with the newcomers the first Premier League title in five years.

Real Madrid will be left without Mbappe and Holann in the summer transfer window

Zenit will not sell Azmun in the summer transfer window

Uefa champions league Ronaldo presented the T-shirt to the steward. He hit it with a ball before the game HOUR AGO