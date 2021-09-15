Putin’s assistant appreciated the work of Karpin as coach of the Russian national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

Igor Levitin believes that the national team played well in the first matches under the leadership of Valery Karpin

Photo: Igor Levitin (global look press)



The appearance of new faces in the Russian national team gives confidence that the coach intends to achieve results. This was announced to RBC Sport by the presidential aide, secretary of the State Council and member of the board of trustees of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Igor Levitin.

“It’s too early to give an assessment, but it is clear that he (Karpin. – RBK) wants to work, he has a desire to work. The appearance of new faces in the team gives us confidence that there is a search for players, and the coach intends to achieve results. I think the first three matches went well for the new coach, ”Levitin said.

In the summer, Valery Karpin took over as head coach of the Russian national team, signing a contract until the end of 2021. Under his leadership, the national team played three matches – drew with the Croats (0: 0), defeated Cyprus (2: 0) and Malta (2: 0). The next matches of the national team will be held in three weeks – on October 8, the national team will meet with Slovakia, on the 11th – with Slovenia.

The Russian national team scored 13 points in six matches and ranks second in the group. The Croatians, who also have 13 points, are the first, ahead of the Russians in the difference between goals scored and conceded. Slovaks are in third place with nine points, two points ahead of Slovenes.