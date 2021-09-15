Roguelike event at Genshin Impact

While the Genshin Impact developers continue to actively fight leaks, details about the new Roguelike event have leaked online.

Earlier it became known about the appearance of an event in the shareware combat role-playing game Genshin Impact Roguelike.

Now there is new information and screenshots.

Event name: “Labyrinth Warriors“. It consists of 4 phases, the co-op is not supported. However, now players will be able to assemble 2 teams of heroes and switch between them. When composing teams, remember that there can be no “intersections” (identical heroes). Only one team can be on the battlefield.

Before launching, players choose Shikifuda (talent bonuses): you can choose 3, and there are 9 of them in total. During the test, they cannot be changed.

From the description, Shikifuda is an active ability. For example, the call of the Spirit is mentioned (there is: pulling the enemy; causing hydro-damage in the area and exploding at the end of the call timer; causing cryo-damage in the area and reducing the enemy’s physical and elemental resistance), creating barriers and restoring health points. The number of possible activations of such talent bonuses has not been specified.

It will be possible to get 3 types of currency:

Damaged Replica: used to purchase buffs before the start of a trial (event)

Battered Shikifuda: Apply a random buff / debuff to the player after a challenge (event)

Aged Token: for purchasing event rewards

Among the awards previously mentioned was the heroine Xinyan, who will cost 1000 Aged Token. She received a rarity 4 stars, and the Wiki celebrates her birthday on October 16th. The Roguelike Labyrinth Warriors event will probably start at the same time.