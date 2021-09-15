Ronaldo comments on Manchester United defeat at Young Boys

Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo shared his opinion on yesterday’s match against Swiss Young Boys in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The Red Devils, being in the minority, were defeated with a score of 1: 2.

“This is not the result we wanted to achieve. We need to recover and prepare well for the next fight, ”reads the message of the Portuguese striker on Twitter.

In the second round of the group stage, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s charges will host the Spanish Villarreal at home. The match will take place on September 29th.