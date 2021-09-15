Rui Vitoria answered the question whether he is ready to continue working at Spartak

Head coach of Spartak Rui Vitoria told if he was ready to continue working in the Moscow team.

“It’s very difficult to accept the result – we lost. We’ve done more than enough to win – but as I said yesterday, details can make a difference. We conceded a goal in extra time and lost. It’s hard to talk about bad luck – but my team did everything to win the match. 23 shots on goal, a variety of attacks – they hit both from the penalty area and from afar, so we are upset and it is difficult for us to accept this result.

Responsibility for the result is on me. I always say this, for everything that happens to the team, I am responsible. This is 100% – I am the leader of this team. Am I ready to continue working at Spartak with the current results? I am here, I am the leader, and I never give up. I might go a little crazy (figuratively speaking), but I won’t give up. So enough of these questions – I can’t answer them all the time. The answer will always be the same.

Have Spartak’s chances of qualifying from the group worsened? We wanted to win, of course. All opponents are strong, but you know my approach – you need to prepare for the games. When the time comes for the matches, we will be ready for both Napoli and Leicester. We’ll think about it when the time comes. If we had scored in the 90th minute, then everyone would have said that Spartak deserved the victory. But everything was decided by one minute. And let’s be honest: we did a lot of good things in this game “, – the correspondent of” Championship “Arina Lavrova reports Vitoria.