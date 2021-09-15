Russian fighter signed a contract with the UFC

Duraev joined the UFC after defeating Brazilian Cayo Bittencourt in the qualifying tournament

Photo: Instagram / albert_duraev



Russian Albert Duraev became a fighter of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC).

On the night of September 15, as part of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS, UFC qualifying tournament), Duraev defeated Brazilian Cayo Bittencourt with a submission in the first round. After the fight, UFC President Dana White offered the Russian to sign a contract with the organization on the air.

Duraev is the former champion of the ACB organization in welterweight and middle weight categories (Absolute Championship Berkut, since 2018 called the Absolute Championship Akhmat, is currently the largest MMA promotion in Eastern Europe – RBC). The fight with Bittencourt was his first since 2018, when he left the ACB in the rank of middleweight champion. He currently has a nine-win streak to his credit, having not lost since March 2014. In total, Duraev has 14 victories and three defeats.