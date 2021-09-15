Lokomotiv head coach Marko Nikolic shared his expectations from the Europa League group stage round 1 match against Marseille.

– The team is in good shape. Russian football and the Europa League are a separate story. We have the strongest group, the teams have strengthened well. You can say the same about “Marseille”. They have a special style of play, it was necessary to prepare tactics for them. We prepared well, I am very glad that we have such a group. We can show our qualities at this level, the guys will give 100 percent… Luck must be earned. I am glad that we allowed 30% of the attendance, this will support our team.

New to our team? These are high-quality players, young, talented, they need time to adapt. I think we will cope with their adaptation, with their arrival we will have a rotation. There is competition in every position. I am sure that they will benefit us step by step.

I only look at the quality of the player’s play. Young or old it doesn’t matter, we have good progress of young players. As the season progresses, we will release them based on development. Playing in Cherkizovo? This is our home, we feel comfortable there. The stadium is slightly smaller than in Luzhniki, ”Nikolic said.

The match between Lokomotiv and Marseille will take place on September 16 in Moscow and will start at 19:45. Watch the live broadcast on the Match TV channel and on the Match TV and Sportbox websites.