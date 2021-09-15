Russian stores received a Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet from Samsung

The South Korean company Samsung Electronics announced the start of sales in Russia of its Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet, which is available in brand stores and the official Samsung online store in black, green, silver and rose gold at a recommended price of 45,990 rubles per version. 64 GB LTE and 50,990 rubles for the 128 GB LTE version.

Recall that the manufacturer is positioning its new product as a premium device with a large 12.4-inch screen, a SPen electronic pen included, and the ability to connect a keyboard cover. The Wi-Fi version is equipped with a 2.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, manufactured using a 6 nm process technology. It has the same sleek and stylish metallic finish as the other Tab S7 devices.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi: