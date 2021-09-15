Russian stores received a Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet from Samsung

The South Korean company Samsung Electronics announced the start of sales in Russia of its Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet, which is available in brand stores and the official Samsung online store in black, green, silver and rose gold at a recommended price of 45,990 rubles per version. 64 GB LTE and 50,990 rubles for the 128 GB LTE version.
Recall that the manufacturer is positioning its new product as a premium device with a large 12.4-inch screen, a SPen electronic pen included, and the ability to connect a keyboard cover. The Wi-Fi version is equipped with a 2.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, manufactured using a 6 nm process technology. It has the same sleek and stylish metallic finish as the other Tab S7 devices.
Specifications Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi:
- Dimensions: 185 x 284.8 x 6.3mm
- Weight: 610g
- Platform: Android 11
- Processor: 2.4 GHz, eight-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Display: 12.4-inch, TFT, 2560 × 1600 pixels
- Main camera: 8 MP with autofocus
- Front camera: 5 MP
- Memory: 4/6 GB of RAM, 64/128 GB of built-in, slot for microSD memory card
- Communications: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac; Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen1; GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
- Battery: 10,090mAh
- Other: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Light sensors, Electronic compass, Hall sensor, S Pen included