Russians have lost the ability to download applications – Rambler / finance

Russian users complained about problems downloading applications from the App Store, reports the TJournal portal.

“In Moscow, customers of Beeline and MegaFon complain about the inability to update applications from the App Store. You cannot download them from there on mobile networks either. I checked it – really. You turn on the VPN: it is updated and downloaded. You turn it off and everything stops, ”wrote one Twitter user.

As follows from other complaints, applications from the Apple store are also not updated or downloaded through the networks of such domestic operators as MTS, Yota and Rostelecom. The store works correctly only through VPN services.

At the same time, it is indicated on the official Apple website that they have not observed any problems with the application store.

Apple Inc. Shares fell in value after the court ruled that the company should change its policy for working with applications in the App Store. Bloomberg reports.

The company’s shares fell as much as 3.5%, the largest drop since May 4, and sent the iPhone maker’s market capitalization down nearly $ 85 billion.

The fall happened after the announcement of a court order, according to which the company has no right to prohibit developers from posting links to alternative payment methods in iOS applications. A federal judge granted Epic Games’ claim, which filed a 10-count lawsuit against Apple. The court satisfied only one point concerning payment methods in the App Store. He also ordered the game maker to pay damages to Apple for breach of contract.

The judge ruled that Apple is restricting consumer choices illegally, but the success of a company that is not a monopoly “is not illegal.”

Epic Games sued Apple last year when Fortnite was removed from the App Store. The developer added payment features to the game bypassing the App Store, and Apple, in turn, accused the company of violating store rules, which are designed to protect the safety of users.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) issued a warning to Apple because of the ban on telling the App Store about cheap alternative payment methods. This was reported on the website of the department.

As it became known to the department, users of iOS devices and application developers complain that in some cases it is cheaper to buy a product, for example, an e-book, on the seller’s website, and then start reading in the application on the iPhone or iPad, logging in under their account recording. This is because Apple takes a 15% to 30% commission on every payment made to the App Store.

However, the company prohibits iOS app developers from informing users that there are other ways to pay for an item. So, in the application, links to the developer’s or service’s website and registration forms with a transition to the site in a browser are not allowed.

By these actions, Apple restricts developers in independent behavior, which negatively affects competition and may lead to an increase in prices for developers’ products. FAS Russia issued a warning to Apple to eliminate signs of violations. The company must execute it no later than September 30, 2021, the FAS reported.

Users began to complain to Rospotrebnadzor and the State Duma about errors when preinstalling Russian applications on the iPhone. Either the program does not start on Apple devices, or you can skip its installation. This was reported by Kommersant.

Technical problems on the iOS platform have been worked out by the company and will be eliminated with the next update, – the Ministry of Digital Development commented.

Pre-installation of domestic programs on smartphones is required from April 2019. The list includes Mail.ru Group applications, Yandex, Kaspersky Labs, New Cloud Technologies, Gosuslug and the Mir payment system.

Eldar Murtazin, an analyst at Mobile Research Group, believes that the iPhone malfunction is caused by insufficient testing on the part of Apple. He also indicated that the user can refuse to install by simply closing the window, this does not violate the law.

A source from Kommersant said that the Ministry of Digital Industry has already explained the requirements of the law: it is necessary to install the application in the smartphone’s memory, but it must be possible to remove it.

Smartphone users are dissatisfied with the lack of a fingerprint sensor in the iPhone and the restriction on downloading applications. This is reported in the SellCell service report.

Smartphone buying and selling analysts surveyed about 5,000 Android users in the United States about their attitudes toward the iPhone. According to the survey, only 18.3 percent of consumers would like to switch from their device to the iPhone 13 when it launches. By comparison, in 2020, 33.1 percent of Android gadget owners were ready to switch phones for the iPhone 12.

The respondents also listed the main disadvantages of Apple smartphones. In the first place – 31.9 percent – respondents rated the absence of a fingerprint sensor. According to users, when wearing a mask, unlocking a phone with Face ID is inconvenient: “Fingerprint scanners are the main function of most Android devices.” 16.7 percent of those surveyed said that they were not satisfied with the limited iOS, 12.8 percent of consumers said they did not like the restriction on downloading applications from sources other than the App Store.

Also, 12.1 percent of users said that Android phones are generally more productive than iPhones. 10.4 percent of respondents said they fear for their privacy – this is due to the fact that Apple recently announced its intention to scan users’ iPhones for images of child abuse.

Positive features of Apple smartphones were long-term support for updates – 51.4 percent, a developed ecosystem – 23.8 percent, a high degree of data privacy – 11.4 percent.